Nordhaus visits Northern Strike

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, visits service members training at Northern Strike 25-2, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2025. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau sponsored, multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win. Northern Strike 25-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held Aug. 2 to 16, 2025 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year's iteration will feature approximately 7,500 participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)