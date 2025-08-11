Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nordhaus visits Northern Strike [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nordhaus visits Northern Strike

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, visits service members training at Northern Strike 25-2, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2025. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau sponsored, multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win. Northern Strike 25-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held Aug. 2 to 16, 2025 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year's iteration will feature approximately 7,500 participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 07:09
    Photo ID: 9256227
    VIRIN: 250812-Z-VX744-1520
    Resolution: 6233x4155
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nordhaus visits Northern Strike [Image 9 of 9], by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nordhaus visits Northern Strike
    Nordhaus visits Northern Strike
    Nordhaus visits Northern Strike
    Nordhaus visits Northern Strike
    Nordhaus visits Northern Strike
    Nordhaus visits Northern Strike
    Nordhaus visits Northern Strike
    Nordhaus visits Northern Strike
    Nordhaus visits Northern Strike

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNGB
    Northern Strike
    Steve Nordhaus
    NS252
    National Guard Bureau

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download