Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, visits service members training at Northern Strike 25-2, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2025. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau sponsored, multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win. Northern Strike 25-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held Aug. 2 to 16, 2025 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year's iteration will feature approximately 7,500 participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 07:09
|Photo ID:
|9256232
|VIRIN:
|250812-Z-VX744-1617
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nordhaus visits Northern Strike [Image 9 of 9], by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.