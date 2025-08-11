Panamanian Security Forces Sharpen Teamwork and Climbing Skills During PANAMAX-ALPHA 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PANAMA CITY, Panama – A mural honoring the Panamanian Aeronaval Services is on the exterior walls at the entrance to a training base where U.S. Special Operations Forces conduct hook and climb ladder training for Panamanian Security Forces simulating a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) during PANAMAX-ALPHA 2025 at a training base near Panama City, Panama, July 29, 2025.



U.S. Special Operations Command South (SOCSOUTH), headquartered in Homestead, Florida, is the lead coordinating command for all U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) elements participating in PANAMAX-Alpha 2025.



PANAMAX-ALPHA serves as a cornerstone of SOUTHCOM’s integrated deterrence strategy. It’s designed to strengthen Panama’s ability to counter illicit trafficking and maritime threats while enhancing interoperability with regional security forces. This exercise aligns with broader U.S. national defense objectives—building trust, enhancing readiness, and preserving freedom of navigation in the hemisphere. (Photo by U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Amy Forsythe, Naval Special Warfare Public Affairs)