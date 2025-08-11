Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panamanian Security Forces Sharpen Teamwork and Climbing Skills During PANAMAX-ALPHA 2025 [Image 4 of 15]

    Panamanian Security Forces Sharpen Teamwork and Climbing Skills During PANAMAX-ALPHA 2025

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Amy Forsythe 

    Special Operations Command South

    PANAMA CITY, Panama - Members of the Panamanian Security Forces practice using a hook and climb ladder to simulate a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) during PANAMAX-ALPHA 2025 at a training base near Panama City, Panama, July 29, 2025.

    These portable ladders are essential for stealthy maritime interdictions, particularly when boarding non-compliant or hostile vessels where speed, surprise, and agility are critical. The Panamanian Security Forces spent several hours rehearsing and learning how to work in small teams which prepared them for the culminating VBSS event the following week

    U.S. Special Operations Command South (SOCSOUTH), headquartered in Homestead, Florida, is the lead coordinating command for all U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) elements participating in PANAMAX-Alpha 2025.

    PANAMAX-ALPHA serves as a cornerstone of SOUTHCOM’s integrated deterrence strategy. It’s designed to strengthen Panama’s ability to counter illicit trafficking and maritime threats while enhancing interoperability with regional security forces. This exercise aligns with broader U.S. national defense objectives—building trust, enhancing readiness, and preserving freedom of navigation in the hemisphere. (Photo by U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Amy Forsythe, Naval Special Warfare Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 01:18
    Photo ID: 9256065
    VIRIN: 250729-N-AW818-1745
    Resolution: 4000x4604
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
