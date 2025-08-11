Panamanian Security Forces Sharpen Teamwork and Climbing Skills During PANAMAX-ALPHA 2025

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Amy Forsythe | PANAMA CITY, Panama - Members of the Panamanian Security Forces practice using a hook...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Amy Forsythe | PANAMA CITY, Panama - Members of the Panamanian Security Forces practice using a hook and climb ladder to simulate a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) during PANAMAX-ALPHA 2025 at a training base near Panama City, Panama, July 29, 2025. These portable ladders are essential for stealthy maritime interdictions, particularly when boarding non-compliant or hostile vessels where speed, surprise, and agility are critical. The Panamanian Security Forces spent several hours rehearsing and learning how to work in small teams which prepared them for the culminating VBSS event the following week U.S. Special Operations Command South (SOCSOUTH), headquartered in Homestead, Florida, is the lead coordinating command for all U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) elements participating in PANAMAX-Alpha 2025. PANAMAX-ALPHA serves as a cornerstone of SOUTHCOM’s integrated deterrence strategy. It’s designed to strengthen Panama’s ability to counter illicit trafficking and maritime threats while enhancing interoperability with regional security forces. This exercise aligns with broader U.S. national defense objectives—building trust, enhancing readiness, and preserving freedom of navigation in the hemisphere. (Photo by U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Amy Forsythe, Naval Special Warfare Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

PANAMA CITY, Panama - Members of the Panamanian Security Forces practice using a hook and climb ladder to simulate a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) tactical training event as part of PANAMAX-ALPHA 2025 a training base near Panama City, Panama, July 29, 2025.



These portable ladders are essential for stealthy maritime interdictions, particularly when boarding non-compliant or hostile vessels where speed, surprise, and agility are critical. The Panamanian Security Forces spent several hours rehearsing and learning how to work in small teams which prepared them for the culminating exercise the following week



U.S. Special Operations Command South (SOCSOUTH), headquartered in Homestead, Florida, is the lead coordinating command for all U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) elements participating in PANAMAX-Alpha 2025.



“SOF personnel from multiple U.S. units have augmented the training team with specialized tactical and operational capabilities. Their contributions support a high-quality training environment to assist in delivering a top-notch training experience for our Panamanian partners,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daymian Hale, lead planner for SOCSOUTH.



SOF personnel from Naval Special Warfare Group ELEVEN, based at Coronado, California, and Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit TWO based at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, provided expertise, mentorship, and joint training with Panamanian security teams throughout the two-week evolution.



Through combined operations, participating forces refine tactics, build trust, and strengthen regional security cooperation to safeguard the Panama Canal, one of the most strategic maritime routes in the world.



“The Panamanian Security Force’s performance in terms of capability, qualifications, and ownership of the exercise reflects growing professionalism, strong institutional investment, and a clear assertion of national leadership” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Innis E. Bryant, Chief, Joint Exercises Branch for U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) based in Doral, Florida.



PANAMAX-ALPHA serves as a cornerstone of SOUTHCOM’s integrated deterrence strategy. It’s designed to strengthen Panama’s ability to counter illicit trafficking and maritime threats while enhancing interoperability with regional security forces. This exercise aligns with broader U.S. national defense objectives—building trust, enhancing readiness, and preserving freedom of navigation in the hemisphere.