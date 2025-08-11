Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Departs Okinawa

    USS America (LHA 6) Departs Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 13, 2025) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) departs Okinawa, Japan after a scheduled port visit, Aug. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 22:29
    Photo ID: 9255951
    VIRIN: 250813-N-BW367-1180
    Resolution: 5304x3536
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Departing
    Port visit
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Okinawa

