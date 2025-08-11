USS America (LHA 6) Departs Okinawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 13, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tamia Range, from Atlanta, measures the bearing of contact on the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while departing Okinawa, Japan after a scheduled port visit, Aug. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)