USS America (LHA 6) Departs Okinawa

250813-N-WJ234-1079 OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 13, 2025) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Arthur Anderson, from Amite, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), heaves a line during a sea-and-anchor evolution in the ship’s fantail, Aug. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)