Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Alexis Syler

Wild Weasel of the Week (WWoW), U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Syler, 35th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency services technician, poses in front of an ambulance at her work center at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug 13, 2025. Syler was recognized as WWoW for her accomplishments in support of Misawa’s urgent care operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
