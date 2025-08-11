Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Alexis Syler [Image 2 of 2]

    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Alexis Syler

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Wild Weasel of the Week (WWoW), U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Syler, 35th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency services technician, poses in front of an ambulance at her work center at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug 13, 2025. Syler was recognized as WWoW for her accomplishments in support of Misawa’s urgent care operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    35th Fighter Wing
    Team Misawa

