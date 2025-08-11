Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Alexis Syler [Image 1 of 2]

    Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Alexis Syler

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.08.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, right, 35th Fighter Wing commander, exchanges patches with Senior Airman Alexis Syler, 35th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency services technician, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug 11, 2025. Syler was recognized as Wild Weasel of the Week for her accomplishments in support of Misawa’s urgent care operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

