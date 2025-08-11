Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Alexis Syler

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, right, 35th Fighter Wing commander, exchanges patches with Senior Airman Alexis Syler, 35th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency services technician, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug 11, 2025. Syler was recognized as Wild Weasel of the Week for her accomplishments in support of Misawa’s urgent care operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)