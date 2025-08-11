Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Construction Workers Build Columns for a Building Under Construction on Camp Blaz [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Construction Workers Build Columns for a Building Under Construction on Camp Blaz

    GUAM

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    Construction personnel work together to move materials as they build columns for a building under construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in August.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 20:22
    Photo ID: 9255872
    VIRIN: 250813-O-CM160-8118
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction Workers Build Columns for a Building Under Construction on Camp Blaz [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heavy Equipment Prepare a Project Site on Camp Blaz
    Construction Crew Prep A Worksite Under Scaffolding
    Crew Members Tie Rebar Ahead of a Concrete Pour
    Construction Workers Build Columns for a Building Under Construction on Camp Blaz
    Construction Workers Build Safety Rails

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download