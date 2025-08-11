Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Construction Crew Prep A Worksite Under Scaffolding [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Construction Crew Prep A Worksite Under Scaffolding

    GUAM

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    Construction personnel could be seen stringing work lights through scaffolding at a worksite on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in August.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 20:22
    Photo ID: 9255870
    VIRIN: 250813-O-CM160-7241
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction Crew Prep A Worksite Under Scaffolding [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heavy Equipment Prepare a Project Site on Camp Blaz
    Construction Crew Prep A Worksite Under Scaffolding
    Crew Members Tie Rebar Ahead of a Concrete Pour
    Construction Workers Build Columns for a Building Under Construction on Camp Blaz
    Construction Workers Build Safety Rails

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navfac
    scaffolding
    camp blaz
    oicc mcm
    safety
    construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download