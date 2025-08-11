Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heavy Equipment Prepare a Project Site on Camp Blaz

    Heavy Equipment Prepare a Project Site on Camp Blaz

    GUAM

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    A variety of heavy equipment could be seen preparing a project site for grading and leveling on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in August.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
