A variety of heavy equipment could be seen preparing a project site for grading and leveling on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in August.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 20:22
|Photo ID:
|9255867
|VIRIN:
|250813-O-CM160-5133
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heavy Equipment Prepare a Project Site on Camp Blaz [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.