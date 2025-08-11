I Corps Honors 2025 Civilian Hall of Fame Inductees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lisa Hallett delivers remarks after being inducted into the Civilian Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 8, 2025. The program supports leader development by recognizing community members who inspire and mentor others in service to the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)