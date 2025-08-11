I Corps Honors 2025 Civilian Hall of Fame Inductees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, commanding general of America’s First Corps, and Command Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Reffeor, incoming I Corps command sergeant major, pose for a picture with Civilian Hall of Fame inductee, Susan Patane, during a ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 8, 2025. The event supports quality of life by honoring individuals who build strong community ties that enable readiness. Patane’s contributions include sustained advocacy and support for JBLM programs that span more than a decade. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)