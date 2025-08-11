Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Corps Honors 2025 Civilian Hall of Fame Inductees [Image 5 of 5]

    I Corps Honors 2025 Civilian Hall of Fame Inductees

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson 

    7th Infantry Division

    Susan Patane delivers remarks after being inducted into the Civilian Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 8, 2025. The ceremony honored civilians whose dedication and service have strengthened the JBLM community and supported Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)

