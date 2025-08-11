From Ghana’s Streets to an MLS Stadium: Airman Finds Home in Football and Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Ebenezer Owusu Arthur, 59th Medical Wing, juggles a soccer ball during a portrait session highlighting his participation in a military-only soccer tournament hosted by Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake. Arthur began playing soccer as a child in Ghana and continues to compete while serving in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)