Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Ghana’s Streets to an MLS Stadium: Airman Finds Home in Football and Service [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Ghana’s Streets to an MLS Stadium: Airman Finds Home in Football and Service

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew John Braman 

    59th Medical Wing

    Senior Airman Ebenezer Owusu Arthur, 59th Medical Wing, juggles a soccer ball during a portrait session highlighting his participation in a military-only soccer tournament hosted by Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake. Arthur began playing soccer as a child in Ghana and continues to compete while serving in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 14:38
    Photo ID: 9255097
    VIRIN: 250812-F-VY285-1145
    Resolution: 3932x5504
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Ghana’s Streets to an MLS Stadium: Airman Finds Home in Football and Service [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Ghana’s Streets to an MLS Stadium: Airman Finds Home in Football and Service
    From Ghana’s Streets to an MLS Stadium: Airman Finds Home in Football and Service
    From Ghana’s Streets to an MLS Stadium: Airman Finds Home in Football and Service
    From Ghana’s Streets to an MLS Stadium: Airman Finds Home in Football and Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Ghana’s Streets to an MLS Stadium: Airman Finds Home in Football and Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soccer
    Excellence
    Athlete
    59MDW
    Medic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download