From Ghana’s Streets to an MLS Stadium: Airman Finds Home in Football and Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Ebenezer Owusu Arthur, 59th Medical Wing, displays a Commanders Cup medal and Most Valuable Player award following his performance in a military soccer tournament in Utah. The event, hosted by Real Salt Lake, brought together teams from across the U.S. and overseas bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)