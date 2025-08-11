Senior Airman Ebenezer Owusu Arthur, 59th Medical Wing, takes a penalty kick during a photo shoot recognizing his achievements at a military-only soccer tournament in Utah. Arthur says soccer has taught him discipline, resilience, and teamwork throughout his life and career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)
From Ghana’s Streets to an MLS Stadium: Airman Finds Home in Football and Service
