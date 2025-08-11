Technical Exchange on Aug. 12, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brian Kemper, chief engineer for Project Lead Enterprise Transformation and Integration (PL ETI) at the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), takes part in a technical exchange panel during the monthly Procurement Administrative Lead Time (PALT) session at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on Aug. 12. Kemper answered questions and spoke about current priorities, PL ETI program updates, and how PEO STRI supports the Army’s modernization strategy and continuous transformation efforts. The monthly PALT/technical exchange format is designed to improve communication between PEO STRI, Army Contracting Command-Orlando, and industry stakeholders. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)