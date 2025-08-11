Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technical Exchange on Aug. 12, 2025 [Image 5 of 7]

    Technical Exchange on Aug. 12, 2025

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Brian Kemper, chief engineer for Project Lead Enterprise Transformation and Integration (PL ETI) at the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), takes part in a technical exchange panel during the monthly Procurement Administrative Lead Time (PALT) session at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on Aug. 12. Kemper answered questions and spoke about current priorities, PL ETI program updates, and how PEO STRI supports the Army’s modernization strategy and continuous transformation efforts. The monthly PALT/technical exchange format is designed to improve communication between PEO STRI, Army Contracting Command-Orlando, and industry stakeholders. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 11:25
    Photo ID: 9254517
    VIRIN: 250812-A-SV210-6359
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    PEO STRI
    Technical Exchange
    PALT
    Reform Acquisition

