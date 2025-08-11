Technical Exchange on Aug. 12, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief engineers and project managers from the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) staff take part in a technical exchange panel during the monthly Procurement Administrative Lead Time (PALT) session at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on Aug. 12. Members of the PEO STRI staff answered questions and spoke about current priorities, program updates, and how PEO STRI is supporting the Army’s modernization strategy and continuous transformation efforts. The monthly PALT/technical exchange format is designed to improve communication between PEO STRI, Army Contracting Command-Orlando, and industry stakeholders. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)