219th Red Horse Fort Indiantown Gap Rotation 2025

Airmen from the Montana Air National Guard, 219th Red Horse Squadron, participate in a rotational training for Joint and Total Force civil engineers, Aug. 1, 2025, on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. These Airmen underwent Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training as part of their rotation through Fort Indiantown Gap. The priority of the training was to ensure new airmen wartime construction readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amn Carter Roerick)