219th Red Horse Fort Indiantown Gap Rotation 2025

Montana Air National Guardsman Tech. Sgt. Kyle Fritz, an engineer with the 219th Red Horse Squadron, uses a slump cone to test moisture levels in fresh concrete, July 29, 2025, on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The 219th Red Horse Squadron layed down new concrete as part of their training in Rapid Airfield Damage Repair. The priority of the training was to give new Airmen the opportunity to practice wartime construction readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amn Carter Roerick)