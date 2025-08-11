219th Red Horse Fort Indiantown Gap Rotation 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Montana Air National Guardsman Tech. Sgt. Kyle Fritz, an engineer with the 219th Red Horse Squadron, poses for a photo during sunrise, Aug. 5, 2025, on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. Fritz assisted with pouring concrete as part of his duties with the 219th Red Horse Squadron. The priority of the training was to give new Airmen the opportunity to practice wartime construction readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amn Carter Roerick)