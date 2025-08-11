Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    219th Red Horse Fort Indiantown Gap Rotation 2025 [Image 3 of 5]

    219th Red Horse Fort Indiantown Gap Rotation 2025

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Airman Carter Roerick 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Montana Air National Guardsman Tech. Sgt. Kyle Fritz, an engineer with the 219th Red Horse Squadron, poses for a photo during sunrise, Aug. 5, 2025, on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. Fritz assisted with pouring concrete as part of his duties with the 219th Red Horse Squadron. The priority of the training was to give new Airmen the opportunity to practice wartime construction readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amn Carter Roerick)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 09:28
    Photo ID: 9254084
    VIRIN: 250805-Z-RQ278-1163
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.66 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 219th Red Horse Fort Indiantown Gap Rotation 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Carter Roerick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Training
    Air Force
    Montana National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard

