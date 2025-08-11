Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY Joins Navy Night with the Norfolk Tides Aug. 9 [Image 6 of 6]

    NNSY Joins Navy Night with the Norfolk Tides Aug. 9

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Command Master Chief (CMC) Stephanie Canteen sang the National Anthem during Navy Night with the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park Aug. 9.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 08:16
    Photo ID: 9253987
    VIRIN: 250809-N-XX785-3573
    Resolution: 6916x4613
    Size: 25.77 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY Joins Navy Night with the Norfolk Tides Aug. 9 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    America's Navy
    Navy250
    Navy Night with the Norfolk Tides

