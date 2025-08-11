Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander Rear Adm. Kavon "Hak" Hakimzadeh joins Norfolk Tides mascot Triton during Navy Night with the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park Aug. 9.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 08:16
|Photo ID:
|9253985
|VIRIN:
|250809-N-XX785-6267
|Resolution:
|6998x4668
|Size:
|18.91 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NNSY Joins Navy Night with the Norfolk Tides Aug. 9 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.