Date Taken: 08.09.2025 Date Posted: 08.13.2025 08:15 Photo ID: 9253984 VIRIN: 250809-N-XX785-4506 Resolution: 7227x4820 Size: 18.04 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NNSY Joins Navy Night with the Norfolk Tides Aug. 9 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.