SNCO Induction at Spangdahlem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New U.S. Air Force senior noncommissioned officers assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, stand during the citing of the SNCO creed during a SNCO induction ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2025. The tradition reaffirms their commitment to lead with integrity, mentor fellow Airmen, and uphold the highest standards of the profession. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)