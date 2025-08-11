Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SNCO Induction at Spangdahlem [Image 3 of 3]

    SNCO Induction at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    New U.S. Air Force senior noncommissioned officers assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, stand during the citing of the SNCO creed during a SNCO induction ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2025. The tradition reaffirms their commitment to lead with integrity, mentor fellow Airmen, and uphold the highest standards of the profession. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 02:45
    Photo ID: 9253877
    VIRIN: 250801-F-BK945-2070
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    induction ceremony

