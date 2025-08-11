Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SNCO Induction at Spangdahlem [Image 1 of 3]

    SNCO Induction at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. insignia sits on top of a table during a senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2025. The emblem symbolizes the rank’s responsibilities, honor, and commitment to leading and developing the next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 02:45
    Photo ID: 9253872
    VIRIN: 250801-F-BK945-1257
    Resolution: 4770x3180
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, SNCO Induction at Spangdahlem [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

