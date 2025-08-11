SNCO Induction at Spangdahlem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. insignia sits on top of a table during a senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2025. The emblem symbolizes the rank’s responsibilities, honor, and commitment to leading and developing the next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)