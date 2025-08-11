SNCO Induction at Spangdahlem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ebonie Hills, left, 52nd Fighter Wing inspection general wing unit inspection manager, and Master Sgt. Brittany Nowell, 52nd FW occupational safety manager, pose for a 360 photo booth at the senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2025. The event recognized the inductees’ transition into senior leadership roles and highlighted the camaraderie and celebration shared among attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)