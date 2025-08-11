Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SNCO Induction at Spangdahlem [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SNCO Induction at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ebonie Hills, left, 52nd Fighter Wing inspection general wing unit inspection manager, and Master Sgt. Brittany Nowell, 52nd FW occupational safety manager, pose for a 360 photo booth at the senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2025. The event recognized the inductees' transition into senior leadership roles and highlighted the camaraderie and celebration shared among attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 02:45
    Photo ID: 9253875
    VIRIN: 250801-F-BK945-1286
    Resolution: 6432x4288
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, SNCO Induction at Spangdahlem [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

