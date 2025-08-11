Safety starts with me – School buses in Germany don’t look like school buses in the U.S. The German school buses look like regular metro or city buses. There will be an orange sign on the back of the bus with an illustration of two children walking, though. That’s the differentiation. (Courtesy graphic)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 01:18
|Photo ID:
|9253813
|VIRIN:
|250813-A-A4479-9258
|Resolution:
|1536x1024
|Size:
|317.63 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ‘Safety starts with me’ – back to school: be alert for children and stay safe on roads, autobahns [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Safety starts with me’ – back to school: be alert for children and stay safe on roads, autobahns
No keywords found.