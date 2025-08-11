Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Safety starts with me’ – back to school: be alert for children and stay safe on roads, autobahns [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ‘Safety starts with me’ – back to school: be alert for children and stay safe on roads, autobahns

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Safety starts with me – There are a lot of roads signs in Germany and Europe that may not be familiar to U.S. licensed drivers. Stephen Todd, a transportation specialist at 405th AFSB’s Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach Drivers Testing and Training Station, recommends studying and learning all the German and European road signs. Pictured here is a small portion of the road signs, just for Germany. (Courtesy graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 01:18
    Photo ID: 9253812
    VIRIN: 250813-A-A4479-8849
    Resolution: 1992x2021
    Size: 756.88 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Safety starts with me’ – back to school: be alert for children and stay safe on roads, autobahns [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Safety starts with me’ – back to school: be alert for children and stay safe on roads, autobahns
    ‘Safety starts with me’ – back to school: be alert for children and stay safe on roads, autobahns
    ‘Safety starts with me’ – back to school: be alert for children and stay safe on roads, autobahns
    ‘Safety starts with me’ – back to school: be alert for children and stay safe on roads, autobahns

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Safety starts with me’ – back to school: be alert for children and stay safe on roads, autobahns

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyReadiness
    SafetyFirst
    target_news_europe
    SummerSafety
    SafetyStartsWithMe
    DriversSafety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download