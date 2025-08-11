West Point volleyball at Muir AHP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jay Rocourt, a crew chief with the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, Pennsylvania National Guard, briefs cadets with the Army West Point volleyball team before flying in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 12, 2025. The cadets were at Fort Indiantown Gap for their preseason camp, in preparation for the 2025 NCAA Division 1 volleyball season, and received an orientation on Army aviation operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)