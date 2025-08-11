West Point volleyball at Muir AHP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, lands at Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 12, 2025. On board were cadets with the Army West Point volleyball team who received an orientation on Army aviation operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)