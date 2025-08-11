Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Point volleyball at Muir AHP [Image 7 of 17]

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, lands at Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 12, 2025. On board were cadets with the Army West Point volleyball team who received an orientation on Army aviation operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 23:44
    Photo ID: 9253778
    VIRIN: 250812-Z-IK914-2310
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Point volleyball at Muir AHP [Image 17 of 17], by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    United States Military Academy
    Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Site
    Pennsylvania National Guard

