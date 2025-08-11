West Point volleyball at Muir AHP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadets with the Army West Point volleyball team pose for a photo after flying in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, at Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 12, 2025. The cadets were at Fort Indiantown Gap for their preseason camp, in preparation for the 2025 NCAA Division 1 volleyball season, and received an orientation on Army aviation operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)