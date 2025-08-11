Marines and Sailors with 3rd MAW host 182nd Airlift Wing medical training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cole Speaks, left, an MV-22B Osprey crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Brooke Davis, a nurse practitioner with Detachment 1, 182nd Medical Group, 182nd Airlift Wing, lift a simulated casualty during joint medical training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 11, 2025. The training was an opportunity for Navy corpsmen and Air Force personnel to familiarize themselves with joint medical tactics and procedures by rehearsing simulated casualty evacuations in an Osprey assigned to VMM-163. Maj. Brooke Davis is a native of Illinois and Sgt. Cole Sparks is a native of Nevada. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer)