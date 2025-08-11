Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines and Sailors with 3rd MAW host 182nd Airlift Wing medical training [Image 1 of 10]

    Marines and Sailors with 3rd MAW host 182nd Airlift Wing medical training

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aidan Macdonald, an MV-22B Osprey crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, briefs U.S. Airmen with Detachment 1, 182nd Medical Group, 182nd Airlift Wing, during joint medical training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 11, 2025. The training was an opportunity for Navy corpsmen and Air Force personnel to familiarize themselves with joint medical tactics and procedures by rehearsing simulated casualty evacuations in an Osprey assigned to VMM-163. Sgt. Aidan Macdonald is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer)

