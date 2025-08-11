Marines and Sailors with 3rd MAW host 182nd Airlift Wing medical training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Parker Alexander, a critical care registered nurse with Detachment 1, 182nd Medical Group, 182nd Airlift Wing, receives a brief during joint medical training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 11, 2025. The training was an opportunity for Navy corpsmen and Air Force personnel to familiarize themselves with joint medical tactics and procedures by rehearsing simulated casualty evacuations in a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. 2nd Lt. Parker Alexander is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer)