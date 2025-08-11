Local Naval Medical Commands Earn Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River leadership and staff celebrate the Silver Eagle "Blue H" award for 2024. Four local Naval Medical Commands have earned prestigious recognition for their outstanding contributions to health promotion and wellness. NMRTC Patuxent River oversees Naval Medical Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren, NMRTC Detachment Indian Head, and NMRTC Detachment Joint Base Andrews (JBA). All four commands have been recognized by the Navy Surgeon General, as receiving the Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Award for 2024.