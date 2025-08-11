Local Naval Medical Commands Earn Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion Awards

Photo By Maria Scott | Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren staff celebrate the Silver...... read more read more Photo By Maria Scott | Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren staff celebrate the Silver Eagle "Blue H" award for 2024. Four local Naval Medical Commands have earned prestigious recognition for their outstanding contributions to health promotion and wellness. NMRTC Patuxent River oversees Naval Medical Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren, NMRTC Detachment Indian Head, and NMRTC Detachment Joint Base Andrews (JBA). All four commands have been recognized by the Navy Surgeon General, as receiving the Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Award for 2024. see less | View Image Page

PATUXENT RIVER, MD/DAHLGREN, VA/INDIAN HEAD, MD/JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD – Four local Naval Medical Commands have earned recognition for their outstanding contributions to health promotion and wellness. . Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River oversees Naval Medical Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren, NMRTC Detachment Indian Head, and NMRTC Detachment Joint Base Andrews (JBA). All four commands have been recognized by the Navy Surgeon General, as receiving the Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Award for 2024.

The Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Award, also known as the “Blue H Award”, is managed by the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC). The award recognizes excellence in workplace health promotion policies, activities, and the impact on the readiness and well-being of Navy service members. Specifically, NMRTC Patuxent River, NMRTU Dahlgren, NMRTC Detachment Indian Head, and NMRTC Detachment JBA have all achieved the Silver Eagle award, demonstrating a significant commitment to fostering a culture of health among their personnel.

The "Blue H" Award recognizes the commands’ comprehensive and innovative wellness programs, which address a wide range of health topics crucial to the readiness and well-being of service members, including:

Responsible Drinking

Healthy Eating

Active Living

Psychological Health

Sexual Health

Tobacco-Free Living

Weight Management

The Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Award utilizes a tiered system, with awards presented at the Bronze Anchor, Silver Eagle, and Gold Star levels. Every organization that properly applied to the program received at least the Bronze Anchor, recognizing foundational efforts in promoting health. To achieve the Silver Eagle, the medical commands needed to accrue 35 points through a robust assessment process and implement health behavior challenges for a minimum of 60 cumulative days. The assessment process evaluated policies, programs, and their overall impact on the health of command personnel.

The Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command emphasizes primary prevention policies and activities in Navy and Marine Corps workplaces, communities, and medical treatment facilities are critical to maintaining a fit and ready force.

NMRTC Patuxent River, NMRTU Dahlgren, NMRTC Detachment Indian Head, and NMRTC Detachment JBA stand as examples of excellence in health promotion, demonstrating a clear commitment to the well-being of their personnel and contributing to a stronger, healthier, and more resilient Navy.