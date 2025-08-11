Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local Naval Medical Commands Earn Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion Awards [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Local Naval Medical Commands Earn Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion Awards

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren staff celebrate the Silver Eagle "Blue H" award for 2024. Four local Naval Medical Commands have earned prestigious recognition for their outstanding contributions to health promotion and wellness. NMRTC Patuxent River oversees Naval Medical Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren, NMRTC Detachment Indian Head, and NMRTC Detachment Joint Base Andrews (JBA). All four commands have been recognized by the Navy Surgeon General, as receiving the Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Award for 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 18:34
    Photo ID: 9253375
    VIRIN: 250718-O-SI336-5794
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 582.6 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local Naval Medical Commands Earn Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion Awards [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Local Naval Medical Commands Earn Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion Awards
    Local Naval Medical Commands Earn Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Local Naval Medical Commands Earn Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion Awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download