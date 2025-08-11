Controlled Det: 4th CES/EOD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam King 4th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team leader and Senior Airman Eric Ruiz, 4 CES EOD team member, secure a detonating cord around a bucket in preparation for a controlled detonation at the Explosive Ordnance Disposal range at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Aug. 7, 2025. EOD Airmen regularly conduct explosive tests to better understand their effects and refine techniques for safely neutralizing explosive threats in the field.