Controlled Det: 4th CES/EOD

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eric Ruiz, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team member, prepares to initiate a controlled detonation at the EOD range at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Aug. 7, 2025. EOD Airmen regularly conduct explosive tests to better understand their effects and refine techniques for safely neutralizing explosive threats in the field.