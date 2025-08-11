U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eric Ruiz, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team member, prepares to initiate a controlled detonation at the EOD range at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Aug. 7, 2025. EOD Airmen regularly conduct explosive tests to better understand their effects and refine techniques for safely neutralizing explosive threats in the field.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 15:42
|Photo ID:
|9252967
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-UV910-1910
|Resolution:
|6887x4279
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Controlled Det: 4th CES/EOD [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.