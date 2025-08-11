Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Controlled Det: 4th CES/EOD [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Controlled Det: 4th CES/EOD

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Airmen prepare a controlled detonation at the EOD range at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Aug. 7, 2025. EOD Airmen regularly conduct explosive tests to better understand their effects and refine techniques for safely neutralizing explosive threats in the field.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 15:42
    Photo ID: 9252968
    VIRIN: 250807-F-UV910-5619
    Resolution: 7537x5504
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Controlled Det: 4th CES/EOD [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Controlled Det: 4th CES/EOD
    Controlled Det: 4th CES/EOD
    Controlled Det: 4th CES/EOD
    Controlled Det: 4th CES/EOD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download