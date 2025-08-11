Controlled Det: 4th CES/EOD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Airmen prepare a controlled detonation at the EOD range at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Aug. 7, 2025. EOD Airmen regularly conduct explosive tests to better understand their effects and refine techniques for safely neutralizing explosive threats in the field.