    Air Force Reserve leaders host Philippine Air Force Reserve delegation to strengthen partnerships

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Roger Parsons 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) and 94th Airlift Wing leaders, and Philippine Air Force Reserve delegation leaders pose in front of a C-5 Galaxy aerial port trainer during a tour of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, Aug. 9, 2025, as part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program (RAPP). The RAPP, directed by Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of AFRC, is designed to identify common interests and capabilities with partner nations to facilitate opportunities to train and exercise together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 14:04
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Air Force Reserve
    Dobbins Air Reserve Base
    Philippine Air Force
    Reserve Allies and Partners Program

