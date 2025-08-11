Air Force Reserve leaders host Philippine Air Force Reserve delegation to strengthen partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders of the Transportation Proficiency Center, 94th Airlift Wing, welcome Philippine Air Force Reserve delegation leaders during a tour at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, Aug. 9, 2025, as part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program (RAPP). The RAPP, directed by Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of AFRC, is designed to identify common interests and capabilities with partner nations to facilitate opportunities to train and exercise together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)