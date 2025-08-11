Air Force Reserve leaders host Philippine Air Force Reserve delegation to strengthen partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Devon Merrell, left, quality control inspector with the 94th Maintenance Group, demonstrates a virtual reality maintenance trainer to Lt. Col. Michael Espera, executive officer, OA9, Philippine Air Force, during a tour of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, Aug. 9, 2025, as part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program (RAPP). The RAPP, directed by Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of AFRC, is designed to identify common interests and capabilities with partner nations to facilitate opportunities to train and exercise together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)