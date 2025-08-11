Contingency Response Team Members from the 621st Contingency Response Wing prepare to disembark from a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, July 20, 2025. The unit rapidly established aerial port operations in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, offloading air defense systems and military cargo, demonstrating their vital role in maintaining global security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 13:59
|Photo ID:
|9252666
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-KF149-1032
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Contingency Response Return [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
621st CRW Airmen return from CENTCOM region deployment
No keywords found.