621st CRW Airmen return from CENTCOM region deployment

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. -- Members of the 621st Contingency Response Squadron recently returned home to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst following a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility where they were tasked to provide rapid, critical support to ongoing operations in the region.



During their deployment, the squadron established an aerial port enabling the quick offload and transfer of military cargo and air defense systems to safeguard American interests and restore deterrence in support of national objectives. The enhanced aerial port capabilities enabled the more efficient generation of combat airpower, bolstering the overall effectiveness of ongoing operations.



“Rapidly establishing security, aerial port operations and command and control at airfields in austere environments is our specialty, and it’s vital.” Col. John Foy, 621st Contingency Response Group commander, said. “This deployment proved once again how crucial Contingency Response Forces are to meeting the demands of our national leaders at a time and place of our choosing.”



This deployment demonstrates the 621st CRW’s embodiment of ‘Mission Ready Airmen.’ Establishing an aerial port in an undeveloped environment requires a diverse range of skills, such as airfield operations, security, command and control, and airfield and vehicle maintenance.



The successful execution of such a complex, multi-faceted operation with a small team of Airmen highlights their individual expertise and collective efficiency. Their rigorous training methodology and versatility enabled them to quickly deploy and establish critical infrastructure.



“From notification to wheels up, we had a very short window” Master Sgt. Andrew Dynan, 621st Contingency Response Team chief, said. “It was a fast-paced mission, but their professionalism made the execution remarkably smooth.”



The 621st CRW’s successful return to JBMDL marks not only the end of a deployment, but also a reaffirmation of their commitment to agile response excellence.

